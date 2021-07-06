Hollywood Pays Tribute to Nick Cordero On One-Year Anniversary of His Death

Getty

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," shared Nick's wife, Amanda Kloots.

Amanda Kloots was joined by a bevy of celebrities in paying tribute to her husband, Nick Cordero, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," the "The Talk" co-host shared via Instagram on Monday. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.'"

She went on to say that there has not been a day where she hasn't missed, thought about, or talked about Nick since he passed away from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

"We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."

Amanda's comment section was flooded with support from Tinseltown's brightest, as Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote, "Thinking of you today and holding you so close," while Ashley Tisdale shared, "Sending you so much love ❤️"

Sarah Michelle Gellar posted, "Thinking of you today and sending so much love," with Mark McGrath saying, "Sending you all the love in the world today Amanda, may his memory always bring you joy, comfort and love…💚"

And Zach Braff, who starred with Nick in the musical "Bullets Over Broadway" in 2014, shared a picture of Nick with son Elvis, two, whom he shared with Amanda.