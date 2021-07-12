Eddie Murphy's Son and Martin Lawrence's Daughter Are a Couple

Instagram

29 years after Boomerang, guess what came back?

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are working on another collab... a united family!

Martin's eldest daughter Jasmin wished Eddie's eldest son Eric a happy birthday on Saturday in a loved up Instagram post confirming their relationship.

"Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," she wrote. "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!"

A fortnight ago, 32-year-old Eric professed his Love for "my other half" in a loved up post of his own.

"Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence" he shared, hashtagging it #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou

While perhaps not as close, their comedy legend parents are pretty familiar with each other too, having co-starred in the 1992 hit "Boomerang", as well as their 1999 prison caper "Life".

Eric is the first-born of Eddie's ten children, whom he welcomed with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989.