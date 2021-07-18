Emily Ratajkowski Says Her Mommy-Shamers Prove We're No Better Than When We Shamed Britney

Instagram

"Nobody deserves to be told by strangers that they're a s----- mother."

Emily Ratajkowski isn't impressed with the lip service people are giving about how we all have to do better and treat women better in the wake of "Framing Britney Spears," because she's not seeing those sentiments in action.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the new mom looked back on how Britney was mommy-shamed years ago for being seen driving with her baby in her lap -- Britney said she was trying to feel the relentless ominpresence of paparazzi -- and how much things have not changed.

"We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney and calling her a bad mom when she drove with her baby in her lap," she wrote to her Instagram Stories on Friday, as captured by Us Weekly.

"We talk about how we have to 'do better' as a culture," she continued. "Meanwhile my comments are filled with awful remarks about how I don't deserve to be a mom."

It was just a month ago that Emily came under fire for a series of photos she shared of her holding her then three-month-old baby while wearing matching swimsuits. Her followers quickly took issue with the way she was holding her baby (Refinery29 details each shot in the post).

The comments quickly grew nasty, with Even Piers Morgan chiming in (per Us Weekly) with, "That's now you hold a baby @emrata -- and your millions of followers shouldn't be encouraged to do the same. Happy to give you some tips if you need them."

Emily first deleted comments on the post, before removing it altogether from her Instagram page.