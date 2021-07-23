Amanda Kloots Dating Again, One Year After Husband Nick Cordero's Death

Getty

Amanda Kloots has re-entered the dating pool, one year after her husband Nick Cordero died from Covid-19 complications.

The co-host of "The Talk" opened up about her love life on Friday's episode of the show, revealing she is dating again while also being sure not to divulge too many specifics. She also explained why putting herself back out there hasn't exactly been an easy process.

"Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married," she explained to the cohosts. "Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

"It's all wonderful. It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far," she added. "But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details. It's very hard."

Kloots was married to Cordero from 2017 until his death in July 2020. The two share 2-year-old son Elvis. Before that, she was married to fellow actor David Larsen.

Earlier this month, Kloots shared an emotional post on the one-year anniversary of Cordero's death.

"One year," she began the caption on the post, which was a video slideshow of family photos. "Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do."

"There hasn't been a day this year where you weren't missed, thought about and talked about," she added. "Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you're just 2" away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."

Cordero died last July after a months-long battle with complications stemming from the coronavirus. He was 41.