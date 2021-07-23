Husband Asks For Divorce, Wife Runs Over and Kills Him in ATV: Police

KFOR/Pottawatomie County Sheriff

It started as an argument over food.

A husband who asked his wife for a divorce was run over and killed instead, according to authorities.

Police in Oklahoma said an argument over food ended with Christopher Lewis dead, and 35-year-old Chanelle Lewis charged with his murder.

The couple were camping with their children at Soggy Bottoms ATV Trails when the fight broke out, according to Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.

"He had told her he wanted a divorce, and she made a statement that she was going to run over him and kill him," Undersheriff J.T. Palmer told KFOR.

Which is exactly what she then did, using his own ATV, according to investigators.

The 911 call, made by a staff member at the campground and obtained by the broadcaster, hears a panicked caller tell the dispatcher: "That little girl was screaming saying her dad was dead! Somebody ran her dad over and said he was dead out on one of our trails."

The victim's 20-year-old son Christian Cornett claimed his stepmother then tried to run him and his teenage sister over, so he punched her in the face — the results of which are clearly evident in her mugshot.

Lewis was originally charged with manslaughter, but after further investigation the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.

"First one that we've ever had where somebody intentionally ran somebody over," the Undersheriff said.

He added: "There was some alcohol involved."

The medical examiner has not yet confirmed what fatal injuries the victim suffered.

His grieving son told the outlet his father was a much-loved off-roading and mega truck enthusiast.