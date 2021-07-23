Jana Kramer Finalizes Mike Caussin Divorce: 'Today Has Not Been Easy'

Getty

"This isn't the end ... it's just the beginning of my story."

And just like that, Jana Kramer's marriage to Mike Caussin is officially over.

On Thursday, the couple finalized their divorce, following multiple cheating scandals, two children and six years of marriage. Though Caussin has yet to say a single word about the split, Kramer has been very open about her raw feelings throughout the whole process -- and yesterday was no exception.

Taking to her Instagram page last night, she shared a photo of herself "reflecting" on set and opened up about the many conflicting thoughts going through her mind now that the divorce was a done deal.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Today has not been easy and I didn't know if I would even say anything. If I'm honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad?" she began. "But I got the 'final' call that I'm officially divorced and the tears came."

"My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough," she continued. "I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids. Let's just say it was all the feels but here's what I know ... I didn't fail my kids. I'm showing them a strong momma and I'll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could."

She concluded: "This isn't the end ... it's just the beginning of my story and I'm excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper. Okay back to work. Love you all! We got this!"