Jana Kramer Divorcing Mike Caussin, Reportedly Due to Infidelity: 'I Just Can't Fight Any Longer'

Getty

The actress made the announcement in an emotional post via Instagram after six years of marriage -- they share two young children.

Jana Kramer has apparently fought her last fight to keep her marriage intact and alive, filing on Wednesday for divorce from her husband of six years, former NFL player Mike Caussin, according to People.

While Kramer did not offer any specifics in her social media post announcing that she was done, the couple has been open in the past about Caussin's repeated infidelity. They broke up over it back in 2016 and published a book just seven months ago about fighting for their marriage as he sought treatment for sex addiction.

That book was titled "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully." As if referencing the book they wrote together, Kramer's message referenced the "fight," only now she says she "can't fight any longer."

"It's time," she opened her message. "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality."

She went on to emphasize that she's fought and tried hard, putting the work in and giving everything she has to try and make the marriage work. "I just can't fight any longer," she wrote. "It's time to heal."

"Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding," she said, thanking her fans for their support. "In many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful," she wrote.

"I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight," she concluded her statement, "But you can't fight it alone."

According to a source who spoke with People, the divorce filing is in response to Caussin again cheating. The same source says that Kramer is ready to move past trying with Caussin, believing that his patterns will never change, and instead is focused on what this will mean for their children.

Kramer and Caussin share to young children, 5-year-old Jolie Rae and 2-year-old Jace Joseph.

The couple has been rather forthcoming more recently about the ups and downs of their relationship in their weekly "Whine Down" podcast. As recently as last month, they talked about how they spent much of their time in Canada, where she was filming, arguing.

Caussin admitted it was due to "resentment" he felt over having to watch their children while she was working. Ultimately, though, they said the issue was a combination of their respective exhaustions trying to juggle their marriage, kids and her work.

Kramer and Caussin admitted that they both often use "mean words" when they fight.

"When we fight, we both want to be heard. So we're just saying it louder," Kramer said. "We escalate. … It's like, 'No, but hear me, hear me.' And then it just keeps going."