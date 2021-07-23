Kanye West Breaks Down About 'Losing My Family' at Donda Listening Party

Getty

"I'm losing my family / I'm losing my family / I'm losing my family," Kanye raps on the track, "Love Unconditionally."

Kanye West became emotional during the debut of his new song about "losing" his family.

On Thursday night, the rapper appeared at a listening party for his new album, "Donda," at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. During the event, Kanye, 44, who was dressed in a red outfit and wore a full face mask, broke down and fell to his knees as his song, "Love Unconditionally," played in the stadium according to fans in attendance.

"I'm losing my family / I'm losing my family / I'm losing my family," Kanye can be heard on the track, which appeared to reference his split from Kim Kardashian.

Despite their separation, Kim, along with her and Kanye's kids North 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, were in attendance at the "Donda" event on Thursday. Khloe Kardashian also showed up to support.

"Love Unconditionally" also included audio of Kanye's late mother, Donda West, who the album is named after.

"No matter what you never abandon your family," Donda can be heard saying on the track.

"Donda" is Kanye's 10th studio album and follows his 2019 gospel album, "Jesus Is King," which earned Kanye a 2021 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Album.

A source told E! News that Kanye wrote a song about Kim and their divorce on the album, but it's unclear if the song is "Love Unconditionally."

"Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage and Kim gave her input about it," the insider said. "He was respectful and gave her the heads up, and did not want to blindside her."

Kanye's listening party comes five months after Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage back in February.

During part one of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion, which aired last month, Kim opened up about the split.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part," Kim said when asked by Andy Cohen why the marriage didn't work. "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or not really try. We have four kids, there's nothing parents would want more than to see -- or even kids want more than to see their parents together. I grew up and lived that myself."

She said the two have "an amazing coparenting relationship" now, adding that she respects him "so much" and doesn't think their friendship will ever go away. "I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan," she continued, "he's the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."