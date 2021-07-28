One Teen Killed, Another on Life Support After Shooting at Forever Purge Screening

Getty

"The Forever Purge" is the fifth film in the franchise about a national holiday where all crime -- including shootings and murder -- are legal for a limited period of time.

An 18-year-old woman is dead and a 19-year-old man on life support after a shooting late Monday night at The Regal Edwards Corona Crossings & RPX theater in Corona, California during a screening of "The Forever Purge."

"Officers arrived on scene, they located two people down suffering from gunshot wounds inside the theater," said Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department, per a report by ABC7 News.

The teens were together at a 9:35 screening of the film, with the shooting happening just before midnight, according to authorities. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, police currently know very little about the shooting itself. According to the theater, only six tickets were sold for the screening where the shootings happened. There have been no arrests and they don't know if there were any witnesses, or even if anyone knew what was happening due to how loud the film could be at times.

"We're asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all, whether they saw something or heard something, or anybody out in the parking lot in that time frame who may have seen something or heard something, please call us," said Kouroubacalis.

While police have no motive and no suspect at this time, they were able to confirm that there was no weapon found at the scene. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, both of Corona.

"The Forever Purge" is the fifth movie in a dystopic science fiction series that takes place in a near-future America where a national holiday makes all crime, including shootings and murder, legal for 12 hours.