Alyssa Milano Explains Why She No Longer Speaks with Charmed Costar Rose McGowan

Alyssa Milano opened up about her strained relationship with former "Charmed" costar Rose McGowan in a new TikTok video.

This week, the 48-year-old actress hopped on the Chopping Dance trend and answered some of the "most frequently asked questions about my career" while doing the challenge's choreography.

After revealing Phoebe from "Charmed" was one of her favorite characters to play in her career, she was asked whether she still kept in touch with her former costars.

Her simple response: "I speak to Holly," as in Holly Marie Combs.

The original WB series focused on the three Halliwell sisters, played by Milano, Combs and Shannen Doherty. When Doherty left the show, McGowan joined as their long-lost sister Paige.

When a fan in the comments asked, "Care to explain why you don't talk to Rose?? Of course not!!", Milano took the bait.

"Because she's been publicly very hurtful to me and my family. Simple as that," she replied. "Love her always though. I hope she heals and finds solace."

Her response shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone who has followed their past social media interactions.

The two most recently got into it on Twitter back in August 2020 over politics, after McGowan wondered what the Democratic party had done "to solve ANYTHING." Milano replied with a thread of accomplishments.

McGowan then hit back by accusing Milano of creating a "toxic" environment on the "Charmed" set and stealing the #MeToo movement from Tarana Burke.

"You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist," tweeted Rose. "You made 250k per week on 'Charmed.' You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, 'They don't pay me enough to do this s---!"

"Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF," she added. "Now, get off my coattails you f--king fraud."