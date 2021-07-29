Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Backlash Over 'Seductive' TikTok of Her Dancing with Bible

TikTok

Candace Cameron Bure found herself in hot water once again after fans deemed her recent social media post a little too sexy for their taste.

Taking to Instagram and TikTok on Wednesday, the "Fuller House" star shared a video of her lip-syncing to Lana del Rey's song "Jealous Girl" while she held up a Bible with the caption, "When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit."

As she stared into the camera, the actress mouthed the lyrics, "Baby, I'm a gangster too and it takes two to tango / You don't wanna dance with me, dance with me / Honey, I'm in love with you."

The comment section blew up with backlash as one follower wrote, "The Holy Spirit isn't seductive. What is this???" while another posted, "Sensualizing your belief in the Holy Spirit? Kinda missing the mark here."

Candace was quick to respond with an Instagram Story video later in the day, saying, "I usually don't apologize for these things but a lot of you thought it was weird and I'm sorry. That was not my intention."

"I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible," she continued. "And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive."

The star went on to explain how she got the idea for the video from her 22-year-old daughter Natasha, who used the song in her own TikTok.

"I was trying to do my own version of it with the Bible and talk about the Holy Spirit and the power of the Holy Spirit, but that basically nothing can trump the Holy Spirit and we only know that by reading the Bible," Candace said.

"Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn't work."

"Anyway, most of you didn't like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it's gone. Now I know what you don't like."