Candace Cameron Hits Back At Fans 'Disappointed' In Who She Follows On Social Media

Getty

Candace Cameron Bure has nearly 5 million followers on Instagram -- and some of them, apparently, aren't thrilled with a few of the 1,129 people she follows in return.

On Thursday, the "Fuller House" star took to her IG Story to address backlash she's seen for some of the people she follows on social media. On her page, she's given follows out to President Joe Biden, Melania Trump, Kamala Harris, Candace Owens, both Barack and Michelle Obama and The Blaze -- and celebs ranging from Kim Kardashian to her former "View" cohost Whoopi Goldberg.

"I read several comments from people, and I think there's quite a bit of new followers, so thank you if you're still around for following me here. People that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram," she said in a series of video posts. "And it's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people, politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like."

"But a follow does not mean an endorsement. A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do," she continued. "It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what's going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument."

Of the celebrities she follows, she noted she doesn't "necessarily agree with or act the same way" as they do, but enjoys hearing "what our society, what culture is dishing out."

"That helps me know all the more who I am, find my answers and know the truth and be prepared with those answers," she continued. "So please remember that follows on Instagram or Twitter do not equal endorsements. You don't have to agree with everyone you follow, I choose to follow people who think like me and not like me. And I think that is really the healthiest perspective."

She noted that she follows people on both the left and right side of the political aisle and seeing things she doesn't agree with "doesn't make my blood boil."

"I don't get angry at it. So maybe it's healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with," she added. "But it doesn't upset me -- it just gives me perspective."

A Christian conservative, Bure often butted heads with her more liberal cohosts on "The View" while she appeared on the show from 2015-2016. When asked by Fox News in a recent interview whether she'd ever return to the morning show, she said she was "done with that chapter" and didn't want to "talk about politics" in public anymore.