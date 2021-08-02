Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo Saying She's Pregnant with His Baby

Getty

'Scuse me but this is good as hell!

Lizzo has recently been joking that she's pregnant with Captain America's baby and Chris Evans has now responded.

The singer shared a screenshot of the Marvel hunk sliding into her DMs (again), with him writing: "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy 📷my mother will be so happy lol."

Responding with a video on TikTok, which also captured the DM, she wrote alongside it: "OMG YALL — HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!"

@lizzo OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸 ♬ original sound - lizzo

A caption over the video read: "WE SECURED THE CHILD SUPPORT BAG!!!!!"

Lizzo first initiated the joke on TikTok last week when she posted a video in response to a fan, declaring: "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in."

"We're gonna have a little America," she added.

ICYMI, it all began in April when the "Truth Hurts" singer revealed she drunkenly slid into the "Captain America: The First Avenger" star's DMs.

In a TikTok video, Lizzo lipsynced to audio from a popular creator on the app, Tatayanna Mitchell: "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

Lizzo then showed a screengrab of the first message she sent Chris. The "Cuz I Love You" musician just sent three emojis: a gust-of-wind, woman-playing-basketball, and a basketball, which many interpreted as Lizzo shooting her shot.

"Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she captioned the clip, below.

One day later, Lizzo shared another video to TikTok and revealed Chris replied to her DM. And the "Defending Jacob" star's response was absolutely hilarious.

"No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]," Chris wrote, per the TikTok.

The "Gifted" star appeared to be jokingly alluding to his social media mishap, in which he accidentally shared a nude photo while posting a screen-recorded video of his family playing Head's Up to his Instagram story from September 2020.

Meanwhile, in the clip, Lizzo also noted that Chris followed her back, which clearly added to her excitement as she appeared to uncontrollably shriek and cover her mouth in awe towards the end of the footage.

She simply captioned the TikTok, 'B----"