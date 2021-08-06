RHOP Star Gizelle Bryant Gets Real About Nicki Minaj Vs Andy Cohen Hosting Reunion (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

The reality star dished on whether the rapper would be Team Gizelle or Team Karen... and how all the Potomac Housewives have "some answering to do."

Gizelle Bryant is the word on the street -- and the "green-eyed bandit" was exactly that when it came to the tea about Nicki Minaj hosting the "Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion.

ICYMI, the "Super Bass" rapper had fans freaking out after she posted a promo of the reality show to her Instagram with the caption, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile."

After the news spread among the cast -- including Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and newcomer Mia Thorton -- Nicki followed up with a screenshot from her publicist, which claimed Andy Cohen was down to "give up his seat" for the singer.

While Bravo stans continued to lose their minds over Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty's possible MC gig, Gizelle sat down with TooFab to chat about how she has been on Nicki's radar for a while, what she might expect from Nicki and why Andy still fits in the picture.

"It came from left field," Gizelle said of Nicki's Instagram. "But I remember Season 1 and Season 2, she would always comment on me and Robyn's pictures and we would always be like, 'Is this really Nicki Minaj watching this show?' We were always confused, like 'Is this really her?' And lo and behold, yes, she's been watching since day one."

"And to know that she loves us enough that she wants to jump in there and ask us some questions -- I mean, I am all the way here for it. Definitely I wanna see my boy Andy, but Nikki is just icing on the cake. That's like a cherry on the top."

Gizelle went onto explain how Andy had recently said in an interview that he would "love to find a way to incorporate" Nicki and possibly bring her in for a segment. "But if they bring her in, we're not letting her leave. Okay?" Gizelle quipped.

When asked which Housewife Nicki would press most about all the drama this season, Gizelle said she believes Nicki would have "different kinds of questions" for all the cast members.

"Listen, it's a strong group," she added with a laugh. "And all of us have some answering to do."

As for Nicki being Team Gizelle or Team Karen, Gizelle played it diplomatically, saying, "I think she's Team The Show. That means you gotta love us both."

And with Nicki promising over social media that she would hook up Gizelle's daughter with tickets for a concert, Gizelle now has an elevated "cool mom" status.

"My daughter was so excited. I mean, I'm the coolest mom ever because through me, Nicki said, 'Girl, we going to do a meet-and-greet, we gonna make sure you're good.' So yeah, I can do no wrong. My children think I'm the coolest mother in the whole wide world."