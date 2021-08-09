Catherine Zeta Jones to Play Morticia Addams for Tim Burton-Netflix Series

Netflix/Getty

Zeta-Jones joins the previously cast Wednesday and Gomez.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is getting creepy, kooky and all together ooky with her latest project.

The actress, 51, has signed on to play Morticia Addams in Tim Burton's upcoming Netflix series, "Wednesday," a reimagining of "The Addams Family" revolving around a teenage Wednesday Addams.

Zeta-Jones joins Luis Guzman as Gomez and Jenna Ortega in the titular role.

According to Netflix, the 8-episode series is a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday's years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy."

"Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago," revealed the streamer, "all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body."

"The Addams Family" originated as a cartoon in The New Yorker, inspiring the 1964 TV show of the same name. Running for two seasons, the series starred Carolyn Jones as Morticia. Anjelica Huston then played her in the two film adaptations -- "The Addams Family" and "The Addams Family Values" -- in the '90s, before Charlize Theron voiced the character in the recent animated films.