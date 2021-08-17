Broadway Star Laura Osnes Explains Her Anti-Vax Stance Following Alleged Firing

Getty

Osnes says she wasn't fired, but exited a performance, over her vaccination status.

Broadway star Laura Osnes doubled down on her anti-vaccination stance this week, following reports she was fired from a one-night-only show because of her status.

While Page Six reported Osnes was fired, the 35-year-old performer said she actually "withdrew" from the performance of "Crazy for You" at Guild Hall in East Hampton because she was under the impression she had to be vaccinated to participate -- and getting vaccinated is not in her future.

In a post in which she attempted to "clarify what actually happened" with Guild Hall, Osnes said that a month after she accepted the gig, she was told "protocols had changed" and proof of vaccination would be required. "I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine," she wrote.

"It was a drama-free and discrete transition," she added.

While a rep for Guild Hall told Page Six that their policy was that performers could either show proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test result, Osnes said the latter option was "never extended" to her. "I would have tested in a heartbeat," she added, "something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely."

She then opened up about her decision to not get vaccinated, saying her decision has been "broadcast with an attitude of shame and demonization" and sharing her belief that people should "come to their own conclusions" about the shots after doing research and speaking with their doctors.

"My case is personal. I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future," she continued. "There is so much that is still unknown. Someday, perhaps we will feel more confident in the research to consider a different position. With the information that is currently available, however, I have a conviction that I feel compelled to stand by."

She went on to suggest that vaccinations aren't necessary to put on a production during this time, saying Covid-free performances can still be done via "regular testing, social distancing, improved ventilation, quarantines, and other protective measures."

"Every soul is entitled to live according to their convictions and work without being publicly ostracized," she concluded. "My conviction does not discount my care and commitment to safety during this unprecedented time."

The Broadway League clearly doesn't agree with Osnes, as the association announced vaccinations will be required of performers, backstage crew and staff and audience members once theaters reopen in September. The only exemptions will be extended to children under the age of 12, who aren't eligible for the shot, and those with medical or religious reasons preventing vaccination. They'll instead need to show proof of a recent negative Covid test, while everyone in the audience will be required to wear a mask.