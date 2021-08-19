Melissa Joan Hart Tests Positive for Covid: 'It's Bad ... It's Hard to Breathe'

Instagram

"I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school," said the mother of three, who pleaded with her followers to "do better."

Melissa Joan Hart revealed she tested positive for Covid after getting vaccinated, telling her followers that she and the country as a whole have gotten "lazy" when it comes to precautions against the virus.

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star, 45, revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram video on Wednesday -- saying, "I am vaccinated and I got Covid and it's bad." Explaining her breakthrough case symptoms, Hart said it felt like a weight was on her chest and added it was "hard to breathe." She also said she believes one of her three sons also caught it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm praying that the other ones are okay. I'm mad, really mad, because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot but we got a little lazy and I think as a country we got lazy," she continued. "I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school and I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."

Talking about her youngest son, 8-year-old Tucker, Hart said he "luckily" continued wearing a mask to school and would come home bragging about not taking it off every day. "Now if does get it, I can at least tell him he was a superhero to those in his classroom because he protected his teacher and his classmates from it," she added.

Getting emotional, she said she hoped her husband Mark Wilkerson and their two other boys -- Mason, 15, and Braydon, 13 --- didn't test positive as well.

"If someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can't go with them and I'm just scared and sad and disappointed in myself, some of our leaders and a lot of people, including myself," she said. "I just wish I'd done better, so I'm asking you guys to do better."

"Protect your families, protect your kids, it's not over yet," she concluded. "I hoped it was, but it's not. So stay vigilant and stay safe."

In the caption for her video Hart said she wasn't posting it "to be political or gain pit," adding that she simply wanted to share her own story. "This isn't up for debate, it's just how I feel today on my page."