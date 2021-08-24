Travis Scott Surprises Daughter Stormi With Her Very Own School Bus -- Here's Why!

Instagram

Apparently, the three year old has developed a newfound obsession with the yellow vehicle.

Kylie Jenner revealed her 3-year-old daughter's very random fascination with school buses.

Stormi's famous father surprised the precious tot with her very own bus to explore on Tuesday, as seen in photos Jenner shared to her Instagram Story.

The pictures featured little Stormi in an OG "Space Jam" t-shirt, cargo pants and a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 x Fragment Design sneakers. The 3-year-old looked visibly excited to see and tour the bright yellow vehicle as mom Kylie shared three photos of Stormi running down the center aisle inside.

The first photo was captioned, "All Stormi has been talking about is riding in a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her!"

The self-made billionaire also shared more photos of Stormi posing in the same outside to her regular feed, captioning the images "favorite girl" and adding a blue heart emoji.

Even Hailey Baldwin recognized the tot's style, commenting below the picture, "Cooler than anyone I know."

The sighting comes after TMZ reported Kylie and Travis are currently expecting baby #2. The pair, however, have not commented on or confirmed the pregnancy talk.

Since the baby news broke, fans have begun to speculate that Jenner's constant use of blue emojis and the distinction of "favorite girl" in her Instagram caption allude to the fact that she is expecting a baby boy.

"Waiting for the 'blue for boy?' And she's your 'favorite girl' coz ur having a boy?'" read one of the comments under her latest post." Another user commented, "KYLIE THAT'S A LOT OF BLUE!!!"