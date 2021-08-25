Bethenny Frankel Reacts to RHONY Return Rumors

Getty

The business mogul spoke out to focus attention on relief efforts for Haiti.

Bethenny Frankel shut down rumors that she would be returning to "The Real Housewives of New York."

"The leak is desperate for attention," the business entrepreneur and reality star tweeted on Wednesday, making it clear she wouldn't be holding an apple anytime soon for the reality series. "I haven’t spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don't discuss rhony."

In an effort to focus attention on her foundation B Strong's efforts for Haiti's hurricane relief, she wrote, "I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is 100% false. I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what's important & I don't want to clutter msgs w false gossip."

Bethenny helped launch the Bravo series back in 2008, left during Season 3, returned for Season 7 and bid adieu again in 2019.

"It became not who I really was anymore," she explained in June on the "This is Paris" podcast with Paris Hilton. "I just wanted to sort of not be -- it's just not what I wanted to be doing anymore."

Although she had spoken on the subject before -- saying she finally exited when the salary wasn't important to her anymore -- the business entrepreneur explained she had burned out on the storied Bravo franchise by Season 11.