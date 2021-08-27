Tim McGraw on How Faith Hill 'Changed My Life' During Struggle with Alcohol

Getty

Tim McGraw credited his wife Faith Hill for "changing" his life after he had a shocking revelation about his alcohol addiction.

In a new essay for Esquire, the country music star, who has been sober since 2008, recalled the time he found himself confessing to Faith that he had been drinking in the morning.

"I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, 'I have to wake the kids up," he wrote, referring to the three daughters he shares with Hill; Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19.

"I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at,'" he continued. "I was scared."

The reaction from his wife of nearly 25 years ended up putting him on a healthier path, according to the star. "She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life."

In his 2019 book "Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life," McGraw also thanked Hill for helping him get sober with an ultimatum, as he wrote, "Getting real like only she can do, Faith told me, 'Partying or family, take your pick.'"

"When your wife tells you it's gone too far, that's a big wake-up call," he shared with Men's Health as well. "That, and realizing you're gonna lose everything you have. Not monetarily, not career-wise, but family-wise."

He has also said in the past that believes he would be dead if it weren't for his better half.

"Faith saved my life in a lot of ways -- from myself more than anything," he told People. "I can go down a dark road sometimes, when you're not feeling good about yourself, and she pulls me out. My wife makes me a better man."