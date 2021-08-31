Bachelorette Star Zac Clark Celebrates 10 Years Sobriety After Heroin, Crack Addiction

Instagram

Zac Clark celebrated 10 years of sobriety on Monday.

The "Bachelorette" alum took to to Twitter to reflect on the milestone and encourage others struggling with addiction to keep fighting the good fight.

"10 years sober today," he wrote. "For a guy that couldn't stop shooting heroin, smoking crack and guzzling booze this is truly a miracle. No matter what you are struggling with today just know that change is possible and you are worth it. You don't have to be perfect. KEEP GOING."

10 years sober today. For a guy that couldn’t stop shooting heroin, smoking crack and guzzling booze this is truly a miracle. No matter what you are struggling with today just know that change is possible and you are worth it. You don’t have to be perfect. KEEP GOING. — Zac Clark (@zacwclark) August 30, 2021 @zacwclark

Zac's fiancée, Tayshia Adams, whom he met on their season of "The Bachelorette" together, praised him for the milestone, as she tweeted., "You should be so proud for everything that has transpired as a result of your strength, faith & persistence with your sobriety."

"I know I am," she added, "because it gave me you!"

Other fellow "Bachelor" alums commented too, as Katie Thurston wrote, "Solid decade Zac! Congratulations!!" and Jason Tartick shared, "You're an inspiration man and impacting families and lives day in and day out with the work you're pursuing."

In a January episode of the "Whine Down With Jana Kramer" podcast, Zac revealed his recovery was one of the things that brought him closer to Tayshia.

"She didn't have any direct experience with it, but she definitely had an open mind, and she asked all the right questions and some of the ones you hear early on, like 'Can I drink and then kiss you?'" he recalled. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, you're good.'"