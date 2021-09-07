Drew Barrymore Reunites with Ex-Husband Tom Green Again

Getty

The reunion comes nearly a year after the former couple -- who was married from 2001 to 2002 -- reunited for the first time in 15 years on Barrymore's daytime talk show last September.

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green have shared another sweet reunion.

On Sunday night, the actress reunited with her ex-husband on Instagram Live. Barrymore, 46, was watching CBS' Sunday Night Movie, "School of Rock," and checked in with her followers on Instagram Live during commercial breaks.

And at one point, the talk show host connected with Green, 50, who was in Canada, where he had recently moved.

Barrymore asked Green if he was at the same cabin she had visited in the past.

"I'm a little ways away from there," said Green, "but it's very similar to that place in the sense that there [are] trees and there [are] a lot of fish around and birds and stuff."

"I'm in the country, basically," he continued. "...There [are] lakes and there [are] trees and there [are] squirrels everywhere, running around, crazy squirrels."

The actor said he had "really just moved back" to Canada "a few months ago," sharing that it's "kind of an exciting new time" for him. "I'm in a new place right now," Green said, adding that he's "happy" on his "new adventure."

When the comedian brought up his parents, Barrymore said she had a message for her former in-laws. "Dick and Mary Jane, will you give them my love?" she asked, to which Green responded, "Yeah, I will, for sure, of course, yeah."

Barrymore also noted that Green would be visiting her talk show again, although she didn't reveal any details to her followers as to when.

The two got hitched in 2001, shortly after meeting on the set of "Charlie's Angels." However, the former couple separated a year later in 2002.

Barrymore and Green last reunited on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" in September 2020. According to the pair, it was the first time they had seen or spoken to one another in 15 years.

At one point during their conversation, Barrymore became emotional as she spoke to Green. "You know when you say 20 years, it's sometimes it’s the blink of an eye, and sometimes you’re like, 'Oh my God, we've lived so much in these last twenty years.' You've had a whole life and I've had a whole life. It's just really nice to come together and check-in and talk about it, it just thrills me to no end. I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will."

Green said he was "so happy" to be invited onto her show. "It's been too long, it's nice to reconnect," he said.

The two ended the first segment by then calling each other by their "Charlie's Angels" nicknames, "The Chad" and "Starfish."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in February, Barrymore spoke about her special reunion with her ex, sharing that the segment was unscripted.

"There were no questions prepared for that. I had an offline conversation with him because we didn't want it to be some bougie Hollywood moment like, 'Let's reconnect in front of the cameras," she said at the time. "But that said, the thing that I love about Tom was he is one of the first people to have put a camera on his life, when it was a giant fat camcorder and there were no easy phones available. His stuff was on VHS. I remember watching his VHS tapes. So, it's what gave me the idea. I just said 'Gosh, would you want to kind of reconnect?' ... I sent him a video and then he sent me one back and immediately he made me laugh. And that's, like, my kryptonite, laughter."