Vicki Gunvalson's Son-In-Law Outraged After She 'Ruins' Gender Reveal

Vicki Gunvalson's son-in-law wasn't too happy the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" announced the gender of his baby before the proud parents had a chance to do it publicly.

Ryan Culberson, who is married to Vicki's daughter Briana, shared an Instagram Story on Monday where he can he heard saying, "You ever get really good news and then find out your mother-in-law ruins it? Well, it happened to me today."

"Oh, yeah, we're having a girl," he added to a post captioned, "So thankful for @vickigunvalson."

In a follow-up video, Ryan said, "It ain't smart to piss off the one that knows everything -- and I know everything."

The outrage came after Vicki had shared a picture of Ryan and Briana shooting pink smoke into the air at their own gender reveal party. The since-deleted snap was captured and reposted by The Bravo Chicks.

The couple, who married in 2011, also share sons Troy, 8, Owen, 7 and Hank, 9-months.

In August, Ryan announced they were pregnant with their fourth child and expecting their "grand finale" to arrive in March 2022.