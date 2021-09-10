Jennifer Aniston Wound Up In Tears During Appearance on Ellen's Final Season

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston couldn't contain her emotions as she helped her buddy Ellen DeGeneres kick off the final season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in a sneak peak at Monday's show.

As the first-ever guest on the talk show's debut back in 2003, the "Morning Show" star definitely had some feelings as she crossed the stage to hug the host. And before she even had a chance to sit down, Jennifer welled up as Ellen passed her a tissue.

"What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional. Not yet. it's not even over," the star said wiping her eyes. "You know, I haven't been out in a long time, guys," she quipped as she turned to the audience.

The two friends then reminisced about their history together on the show before Jennifer cracked a joke about the welcome mat she had given Ellen as a gift 19 seasons ago.

See the hilarious exchange below!

Back in May, Ellen announced she would be ending in May 2021 after season 19.

"I was going to stop after season 16," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years, and I said I'd sign for maybe for one. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, 'You know, that’s going to be 19, don't you want to just go to 20? It's a good number.' So is 19."

"I just needed something to challenge me," she added. "And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me."

Other guests slated for the first week include Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish, Kim Kardashian West, Imagine Dragons, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.