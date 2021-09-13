Sam Asghari Opens Up About His Relationship With Britney Spears, Family And Fame

Men's Health/SHAYAN ASGHARNIA

"That beautiful f---ing man in that picture is MINE," Spears captioned a picture from Sam's Men's Health photoshoot.

In a recent feature with Men's Health magazine, Sam Asghari opened up about his relationship with Britney Spears, how his family welcomed her into their lives, and his own path to fame.

The feature comes just a day after Asghari and Spears announced their engagement for what will be Spears' third marriage. Speaking with the publication, he was already referring to her as his bride.

Men's Health/SHAYAN ASGHARNIA

"I just want her to be happy, if it makes her happy I'll do it," he told the magazine. "I'm not going to argue. What's that saying? 'Happy wife, happy life.'"

In order to maintain her sense of happiness, the two stay active during their downtime, with sports and fitness acting as a way for them to stay present within their relationship.

"A lot of people don't get that she's a crazy, crazy athlete. We play tennis together. We play ping-pong together. She's really good at ping-pong. It's a real competition," he explained. "And I'm competitive, but I try to take it easy. Not because she's a woman. Not because she's weak, because she's not."

"I grew up with three sisters, so I learned that taking competition too seriously can lead to hurt feelings. Family take it easy on each other," he continued. "There's a lot of yoga that she likes to do. She's flexible, she has endurance, she does handstands on my legs. I'm not good at it, but I do it because she wants to do it."

The 27-year-old personal trainer also detailed how his family has been able to welcome Spears, 39, into their lives.

"Of course they know my girl, everybody knows her," he gushed. "My grandmother knows my girl."

The 27-year-old also shared that he was ready to become a star on his own terms, as the trainer has started to book more and more acting gigs while his profile rises.

"Fame is not a job, so I don't want to take it too seriously. And I don't think that's ever going to change, to be honest," he admitted. "I don't want to mess with my happiness or mess with my spirit. No fame in the world is worth that."

On Monday, TMZ reported that Britney was already taking steps to draft a prenup, though it's unclear when they're planning to say "I do." Spears also shared a photo from Sam's Men's Health shoot to her page in the afternoon, reflecting on his proposal.

"Words can't even say how shocked I am 💍 … geez although the a------ was way overdue 😜 !!!!" she captioned the post. "It was definitely worth the wait …. yes world … that beautiful f---ing man in that picture is MINE 😍 !!! I'm so blessed it's insane 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!