Arie Luyendyk Jr. Jokes 'It's Vasectomy Time' After Birth of His Twins

Instagram

Five may be the magic number for this family.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham recently expanded their family to five by welcoming twins -- and that could be it for this Bachelor Nation duo.

In a joint Instagram story Q&A, one of his followers asked the couple if they were planning on having anymore babies after their latest arrivals. "Any more kids, Arie?" Lauren asked her husband -- to which he replied, shaking his head, "No, no more babies."

When Burnham asked if it was "vasectomy time" for Luyendyk, he fervently nodded his head affirmatively, laughed and said, "Yes."

The couple met while filming season 22 of "The Bachelor" and while Arie gave his final rose to Becca Kufrin, he broke off the engagement to further explore his connection with Lauren. The two eventually tied the knot in 2019.

They welcomed 2-year-old daughter Alessi in May 2019, before Lauren gave birth to twins Senna and Lux in June 2021.

Since the twins' birth, the couple has been documenting their lives on their YouTube channel -- and recently showed how they balance the somewhat hectic sleeping schedules of the two newborns and a toddler.

Calling it "complete chaos," Arie explained that one of their kids wakes up at 10, followed by another getting up at midnight and, eventually, the third at 2am.

"By the time you know it, you've gone through the whole night and haven't slept,' he added. "I'll sleep in the twins' room, I'll take a night. Lauren will sleep in the twins’ room the next night just to give each other a full night of rest."

"And the person who has the full night's rest handles Alessi, in the morning. It's working pretty good," he said.

In the same video, he admitted that it is "very, very hard -- harder than I thought" to welcome two kids at once. "Literally, if I'm having a mental breakdown, Lauren picks up the slack. If she's having a mental breakdown, I get it together. We can sense when each other needs more heavy lifting on the parenting end."