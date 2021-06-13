Bachelor Alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Welcome Twin Babies

Instagram

Bachelor Nation grew by two on Saturday night as the couple welcomed a new son and daughter.

One of the bigger success stories, of sorts, for "The Bachelor" franchise, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham added two more chapters to their story on Saturday night with the births of the newest additions to their family: twins!

"Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly," Arie wrote to his Instagram Stories on Saturday night, celebrating the arrival of their son and daughter.

The couple already share daughter Alessi Ren, born May 29, 2019. They have not yet revealed -- or maybe don't even know -- the names of their new babies yet.

After taking runner-up status on the eighth season of "The Bachelorette," Arie took the lead for Season 17 of "The Bachelor." After originally declaring Becca Kufrin the winner, and even proposing, Arie realized he had too many regrets for letting his own runner-up, Lauren Burnham, go. The two have been together ever since.

The former Bachelor chronicled their adventures in the hospital in the lead-up to the delivery on his Stories and you can see just how much the moment means to him. First, he can be seen walking through the hospital hopeful that today would be the day.

Just a couple of slides later, though, there's a glow of enthusiasm and a smile he can't seem to shake as he reveals its happening. "Next time you see me, I'll probably be holding a couple of babies," he shared. "Crazy."

Next time has yet to arrive, though, as Arie went with simple text to reveal the birth announcement. But he had a good reason for leaving his fans in suspense, writing, "Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support."

Hilariously, Arie's latest post on his main Instagram page is a shot of daughter Alessi laying in one of the two beds the couple has prepared for when their babies come home. But she's laying with two infant dolls, which was enough to fool many of the family's fans.

The babies may not be home yet, but it's clear, as Arie put it, "She's just as excited as we are."