Nicki Minaj Responds to Jimmy Kimmel Asking to Interview Her Cousin's Friend with Swollen Testicles

"The poor guy's sitting at home on his couch, TV dinner resting on his nuts and now he's famous," Kimmel quipped.

Jimmy Kimmel shared some thoughts about Nicki Minaj's controversial tweet about Covid vaccines on the latest episode of his late-night talk show.

In case you missed it, earlier this week, the rapper revealed that she was skipping the 2021 Met Gala over the vaccination requirement, claiming -- among many, many tweets -- that after her cousin's friend in Trinidad got the shot, he "became impotent" and "his testicles became swollen."

On Tuesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kimmel, 53, mocked Minaj, 38, and her tweet, pointing out that he'd love to chat with her cousin's friend.

'During his monologue, Kimmel shared a clip of Fox News' Tucker Carlson reading Minaj's post. "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent," her tweet read. "His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure youre comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

Kimmel then pointed out that the tweet went viral, joking that it "has to be great news for Nicki's friend's cousin."

"By the way, if anyone can track down this friend of Nicki’s cousin, I would really like to talk to him," he added.

He's willing to talk for the right price. I'm his manager. Call me, Jimmy 📱

Minaj caught wind of Kimmel's invite and responded on Twitter, writing, "He's willing to talk for the right price. I'm his manager. Call me, Jimmy."

It all began on Monday when the "Whole Lotta Money" rapper made headlines for tweeted she wouldn't be attending the Met Gala because she was unvaccinated and didn't want to get the shot yet. Minaj had also decided to cancel her performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday and revealed she caught Covid herself shortly after giving birth.

"I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID?" she tweeted, responding to a fan. "Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? 'get vaccinated' Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile."

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research," Minaj added in another tweet. "I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️

My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied

She then went on to bring up her cousin's situation, which blew up amongst Twitter users, fans and celebrities -- including Piers Morgan and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- all responding to Minaj.

Some poked fun at her over the tweet, while many others slammed her for spreading misinformation. Several doctors and medical professionals also replied to the tweet, weighing in on the situation.

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci -- the nation's leading infectious disease expert and Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden -- addressed Minaj's tweet while appearing on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on Tuesday. When Tapper asked if there's "any evidence that the Pfizer, Moderna or the J&J vaccines cause any reproductive issues in men or women," Fauci replied, "The answer to that is a resounding no."

"There is no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen," he added. "So the answer to your question is no."