Hailey Baldwin Breaks Silence on Rumors Justin Bieber 'Mistreats' Her

YouTube/Getty

Hailey Baldwin shut down the rumors that her husband Justin Bieber treats her poorly.

During Friday's episode of the "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast, the model opened up about the speculation, which came to a head over the summer after a video of Justin shouting animatedly at Hailey went viral, causing fans to speculate he was yelling at his wife.

"I think one of the biggest things is you have to know what the truth is behind everything," Hailey began. "You know, there's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together."

"There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her, and that he mistreats her,' and I'm just like, it's so far from the truth, and it's the complete and utter opposite."

Hailey went on to defend the pop singer by saying she feels "lucky" to have someone who is "extremely respectful" of her. "So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?' And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing."

She added, "If the lie is, 'They’re miserable in their relationship,' well, the truth is that we've literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together."

She did admit, however, the constant scrutiny can become challenging at times.

"I think Justin does a very good job of reminding me because I have my low days where I'm like, 'This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can't take it today,'" she explained. "He'll come in and be like, 'Well, the truth is this, the truth is that you're good and you're secure and you're loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you.'"

Back in July, when the viral video began making the rounds, Hailey appeared to address the speculation that the pair were having trouble.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the model shared a sweet snap of the couple kissing with the caption, "Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false."