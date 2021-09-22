Common Responds to Tiffany Haddish's Request For A Deed Instead of a Ring (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

While the two are "not discussing marriage right now," he knows what she wants -- and "you gotta give the woman what she wants."

Tiffany Haddish isn't like other brides, the 41-year-old actress doesn't want a ring on her finger — she'd rather receive a deed to some property.

And her boyfriend Common can't argue with that.

"She always says that", Common laughed. "She's about getting the land, I love that, I mean that's great. I respect that. You know, that's what she wants, you gotta give the woman what she wants."

Haddish recently told the "Smartless" podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett: "You know, they present you with a ring, I want him to present me with the deed to a duplex or a 36-plex. Present me with an apartment building."

When asked what he wanted to do, he said, "I'm gonna do what's good for me and the lady. Right now, all I want is happiness, good times, peace on Earth and getting great, great great work."

"I just take it day by day, I stay in the present. It's all love but I stay in the present," he smiled when asked if a proposal could be in the near future. "Tiffany is a wonderful, wonderful woman, a wonderful partner. But, you know, I just take it day by day ... we're not discussing marriage right now."

However, when the duo finally decide to sign their nuptials, the actress may be getting more than her coveted duplex. Common says to really sweep his lady off his feet he won't be getting her a mere apartment building, joking, "No, you say man, 'I bought you a country!"

Tiffany and Common first met on the set of their movie "The Kitchen" when Common was cast as her love interest. In April 2020, the actress shared that the pair had been quarantining together, and made their relationship public in July 2020 on Instagram Live with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Haddish even told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" in February that she had turned down the rapper's advances on multiple occasions before finally giving him a shot.

"He was trying to holler, and I was like, 'No, I'm not really interested. Nah, I'm good. My eyes are set on other things. I'm interested in somebody else, I'm sorry. But you seem like a nice person," she continued. "I know too many people that dated you, let's be honest, I didn't say that but..."