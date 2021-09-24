Sam Asghari Calls Out Netflix' Britney Spears Doc, While Hulu Reveals New Conservatorship Special Too

Getty

Hulu's "Controlling Britney Spears" comes from the team behind "Framing Britney Spears."

Two days before Hulu and FX announced that their new documentary "Controlling Britney Spears" will debut on Friday, Sam Asghari called out Netflix for its upcoming documentary about his fiancée called "Britney vs. Spears."

"I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting against injustice #freebritney," Asghari wrote on Netflix's Instagram, which shared the 18-second teaser on Wednesday. He also commented "100" after Lady Gaga's manager, Bobby Campbell, wrote a comment questioning the motive behind the film.

"How much money is being made by third parties from this documentary leveraging Britney's personal story and its value in the media?" Campbell posted. "There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney's legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorships. Even if it is in support of freeing Britney, this appears that it could be exploitative."

On Friday, Hulu revealed the last-minute drop of "Controlling Britney Spears," which will debut this evening. A press release said the film will take a deep dive into Spears' conservatorship, which -- led by her father Jamie Spears -- has had control over her personal and business life since 2008. "How the conservatorship has controlled her life has never been revealed," added the statement. "Now, in this New York Times investigation, a portrait emerges of an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made."

The documentary -- made by the same team behind "Framing Britney Spears" -- features exclusive interviews with individuals who allegedly had "insider knowledge" of the pop star's life under the conservatorship.

"It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison," said a former member of Britney's security team in the doc, per The NYT. "And security was put in a position to be the prison guards essentially."

In a clip of the new doc featured on Friday's "Good Morning America," a former employee recalled being told to "wipe" an audio recording and a USB device, saying the people who gave him the instructions "seemed very nervous and said it was extremely sensitive and said no one can ever know about this and that's why I need to delete everything on it, so there's no record of it."

"That raised so many red flags with me and I did not want to be complicit in whatever they were involved in so I kept a copy because I don't want to delete evidence," he added.

One of the co-creators of the documentary, Liz Day, told "GMA" that Jamie was given authority to hire round-the-clock security for Britney even though "no one really knew what they did."

"They'd be in the background of photos with Britney. But the level of control and the ways that they monitored and surveilled her, we certainly didn't know," added Day. "I don't know that anyone ever knew before."

Co-creator Samantha Stark also said the team received court documents that reveal Britney wanted to end the conservatorship much earlier than her blistering testimony in June, where she called the conservatorship "abusive." Stark said she believes that shocking 20-minute statement motivated insiders to come forward.

"I think Britney speaking was really powerful," Stark explained. "These people in the film reached out to us because they wanted to share their story because they heard Britney speak."

Both "Controlling Britney Spears" (which debuts tonight on Hulu and FX) and "Britney vs. Spears (which debuts on Netflix September 28) arrive before the next court hearing in Spears’ conservatorship case. On September 29, a judge is expected to hear Britney's request to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship, as well as Jamie's recent petition to end the conservatorship.