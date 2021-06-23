Stars Come Out in Support of Britney Spears After Her Blistering Conservatorship Testimony

From claims of being forced to perform to being forbidden to have her IUD removed so she can have children, the pop star says her ongoing conservatorship is abuse and she wants it to end.

Fans have been speculating for a long time now that Britney Spears has been unhappy under the control of the conservatorship that has dictated her life, both personal and professional, since 2008, and on Wednesday she proved them absolutely right.

Spears spoke for about 20 minutes from a written statement, speaking almost in a rush as if she'd been waiting a long time to finally say her piece. And as she did, social media exploded with support and sympathy from celebrities and non-celebs alike.

Andy Cohen took to the air on Wednesday night with his support, officially declaring Britney's father, Jamie Spears, the "Jackhole of the Day." Jamie has been in charge of her professional life since 2008 -- and her personal life until very recently.

"She is a woman," Cohen said of Spears. "And she certainly deserves a whole lot more than a low-rent 'Mommy Dearest' in a boxy suit. Britney, after the courage you showed today, you are one hundred percent stronger than yesterday. And Jamie, if you want to make money in the future, I suggest, you better work, b----!"

#WWHL host @Andy shows support for Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement by naming Jamie Spears as tonight's Jackhole of the Day. pic.twitter.com/jToBvajIZ2 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 24, 2021 @BravoWWHL

For the first time, and in direct contradiction to things she has said on social media, Spears lashed out against the conservatorship in a blisteringly shocking and heartbreaking testimony during the latest court hearing on this matter.

Insisting that her comments be public, so that everyone could see and hear exactly how she feels about what's been going on -- she said she didn't feel heard during her last court appearance -- Spears did not hold back.

"I've told the world I'm happy and okay," Britney said. "I thought just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, okay? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry; it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day."

She painted a horrific picture of abuse from being forced to perform despite her protests to being forbidden to have children with her boyfriend Sam Asghari because the conservatorship won't allow her to get her IUD removed. She even says she was put on lithium against her will after she shut down her Vegas residency.

"Not only did my family not do a g------ thing, my dad was all for it," she said of the drug. "Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad ... My whole family did nothing."

She went so far as to say she believed her father, management and everyone involved in the conservatorship should be in jail. "And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them," she added.

"I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me."

"The last time I spoke to you, it made me feel like I was dead, like I didn't matter, like nothing had been done to me, like you thought I was lying," she said. "I want to be heard. I'm telling you this again so that maybe you understand the depth and degree and the damage ... I want and deserve changes going forward."

After her statement, Spears agreed that further developments in the proceedings relating her conservatorship -- including possibly having it removed -- could be shifted to a more private setting.

As that was happening, many of her famous supporters joined the rallying cry to #FreeBritney from her conservatorship, shocked and horrified by the claims she made in her testimony. You can check out some of that support, as well as audio from her testimony, below:

Wow. Love her. 25 minutes, and I was hanging on every word. #FreeBritney

Britney Spears FULL Conservatorship Hearing (Leaked HQ Audio) Opening Te... https://t.co/llYxiqmBAI — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 24, 2021 @kathygriffin

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021 @MariahCarey

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021 @halsey

Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021 @halsey

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021 @4everBrandy

How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 23, 2021 @MeghanMcCain

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.



Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.



No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021 @jtimberlake

Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021 @jtimberlake

WE LOVE YOU BRITNEY AND WE SUPPORT YOU!!!!! ❤️💜💚💙💛 — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) June 24, 2021 @AllyBrooke

BRITNEY, WE LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️ — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) June 23, 2021 @AdamRippon

I don’t know if y’all heard Britney. But NOTHING about this is ok. Baby girl is in prison. I’m praying for her #FreeBritney — TAMAR under construction BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) June 24, 2021 @TamarBraxtonHer

A child performer can NOT survive the darkness of the Entertainment Industry without very strong, protective, street smart, common sense, nurturing, loving parents with solid morals and values.



Britney Jean Spears is not the monster.#FreeBritney — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) June 24, 2021 @KristySwansonXO

Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/qyV9oNnLQt — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021 @rosemcgowan

i can’t even express the pain i feel for britney spears #FreeBritney — oops (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2021 @tanamongeau

Whoever was behind this— family members, judges, and doctors included— should be forced into federal prison.



For 13 years, exactly. #FreeBritney https://t.co/w79ZFAX8Ov — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 24, 2021 @RealCandaceO

Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy. ❤️#FreeBritney https://t.co/GHQVHoSuMP — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) June 23, 2021 @jessetyler