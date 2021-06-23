Stars Come Out in Support of Britney Spears After Her Blistering Conservatorship Testimony

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |

From claims of being forced to perform to being forbidden to have her IUD removed so she can have children, the pop star says her ongoing conservatorship is abuse and she wants it to end.

Fans have been speculating for a long time now that Britney Spears has been unhappy under the control of the conservatorship that has dictated her life, both personal and professional, since 2008, and on Wednesday she proved them absolutely right.

Spears spoke for about 20 minutes from a written statement, speaking almost in a rush as if she'd been waiting a long time to finally say her piece. And as she did, social media exploded with support and sympathy from celebrities and non-celebs alike.

Andy Cohen took to the air on Wednesday night with his support, officially declaring Britney's father, Jamie Spears, the "Jackhole of the Day." Jamie has been in charge of her professional life since 2008 -- and her personal life until very recently.

"She is a woman," Cohen said of Spears. "And she certainly deserves a whole lot more than a low-rent 'Mommy Dearest' in a boxy suit. Britney, after the courage you showed today, you are one hundred percent stronger than yesterday. And Jamie, if you want to make money in the future, I suggest, you better work, b----!"

For the first time, and in direct contradiction to things she has said on social media, Spears lashed out against the conservatorship in a blisteringly shocking and heartbreaking testimony during the latest court hearing on this matter.

Insisting that her comments be public, so that everyone could see and hear exactly how she feels about what's been going on -- she said she didn't feel heard during her last court appearance -- Spears did not hold back.

"I've told the world I'm happy and okay," Britney said. "I thought just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, okay? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry; it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day."

She painted a horrific picture of abuse from being forced to perform despite her protests to being forbidden to have children with her boyfriend Sam Asghari because the conservatorship won't allow her to get her IUD removed. She even says she was put on lithium against her will after she shut down her Vegas residency.

"Not only did my family not do a g------ thing, my dad was all for it," she said of the drug. "Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad ... My whole family did nothing."

She went so far as to say she believed her father, management and everyone involved in the conservatorship should be in jail. "And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them," she added.

"I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me."

"The last time I spoke to you, it made me feel like I was dead, like I didn't matter, like nothing had been done to me, like you thought I was lying," she said. "I want to be heard. I'm telling you this again so that maybe you understand the depth and degree and the damage ... I want and deserve changes going forward."

After her statement, Spears agreed that further developments in the proceedings relating her conservatorship -- including possibly having it removed -- could be shifted to a more private setting.

As that was happening, many of her famous supporters joined the rallying cry to #FreeBritney from her conservatorship, shocked and horrified by the claims she made in her testimony. You can check out some of that support, as well as audio from her testimony, below:

