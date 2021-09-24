RHOSLC Star Whitney Rose Fires Back As Feud with Mary Crosby Goes Off the Rails

Instagram

Mary questioned Whitney's sexuality after calling her "Bobblehead."

Things have gotten pretty dramatic online between the ladies of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and the season just started!

On Friday, Whitney Rose took to Twitter to defend herself after costar Mary Crosby had quite a few shocking allegations against the skincare mogul.

"I don't respond to crazy or baseless accusations," Whitney tweeted. "May we all try a little harder to lead with love. #RHOSLC @BravoTV."

The drama all started when Whitney claimed Mary won't speak to her about the allegations that Mary is the leader of a cult, which is a major storyline this season as former members of Mary's church have spoken out about it.

After Whitney's interview was shared online, Mary commented in a since-deleted tweet, "You are such a liar! Whitney Rose You know you don't talk to me! With your Bobble Head! Humble yourself!"

In another since-deleted tweet, Mary threw out a wild claim, saying Whitney "needs to worry about on [sic] the women' she took advantage of in the lady's restroom one night at a club!"

"Talk about your truth' you liar your [sic] lying and you know it."

According to Page Six, Mary again questioned Whitney's sexuality, posting and deleting a tweet that read, "Whitney why are you not asked if you really like men when you know you line [sic] women … Don’t speak on me you know nothing about me talk about the woman you was in the bathroom with making out! That’s your hidden truth! The difference I live my life in truth!"

And to add salt to the wound, Mary took aim at Whitney's penchant for pole dancing, as she tweeted and deleted, per the outlet, "You need to stop lying on me because your [sic] being the most the season with your pole dancing mentality. you & I will never be friends why would I talk to a fake Whitney."

Mary has appeared to focus her umbrage regarding the cult rumors on Whitney, as Whitney was the one to bring it up on the show in a clip for the upcoming season.

Although the cult chatter was brought up during the last reunion, more recently, six former members of Mary's Faith Temple Pentecostal Church have added fuel to the fire. They allege Mary refers to herself as God, persuades members to give free labor for her family's businesses, insults churchgoers during service and threatens anyone leaving the church with rotting in hell, according to The Daily Beast.

Her uncle even told the outlet he believes she is running a cult. "I think it's an abomination," he added. "Everything's coming out into the light now and everything's coming down."