Shereé Whitfield Says Nicki Minaj Should Still Host RHOP Reunion Despite Anti-Vax Comments (Exclusive)

She also addressed the rumors of her return to RHOA.

Nicki Minaj recently caused a stir with some anti-vax comments — particularly regardling her cousin's friend's swollen testicles — but according to one Real Housewife, that should not preclude her from Bravoverse duty.

Earlier this year, the rapper expressed an interest in hosting the Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion, and even seemed to have the blessing of Andy Cohen.

And according to RHOA alumna Shereé Whitfield, the recent controversy surrounding her stance on Covid should not change that.

"I think that she should," she replied when asked if Nicki should be allowed host, as she returned to LAX last week. "I mean, she's not saying that she's not going to get it."

"That's her prerogative," she added. "I believe that, hosting the reunion, everyone is distanced apart ... I don't see anything wrong with it. I mean, is everyone on the crew vaccinated? Is all the ladies vaccinated? We don't know."

"All of the talent may not be vaccinated. All of the crew may not be vaccinated. I think if everyone is distanced apart, they're minding their distance — I think she'd be amazing. I think she would be amazing. I think she would kill it."

She added: "I'm in her corner on this one, absolutely, as long as it's safely done."

Nicki's reluctance to get the vaccine spilled out on the evening of the Met Gala, when she announced her displeasure at the Covid shot requirement, citing it as one of the reasons she would not attend.

But the tweet that caught the world's attention — up to and including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson — was this one:

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021 @NICKIMINAJ

While Shereé said she hadn't heard about Nicki's cousin's friend's "big balls," she doubled down on Nicki's right to take her time making her decision on the shot.

"I mean at the end of the day we're all human, you know? We're all human. So, if she wants to take her time and do the research, you gotta respect that."

Nicki shocked Potomac fans — and even cast members — in July when she declared on Instagram, alongside a teaser for the show, that she would be stepping into Andy Cohen's shoes for the Reunion episode:

Skeptics were hushed when she followed it up with a screengrab of texts between herself and her publicist Joe, who was taking the request very serious and appeared to have approached Bravo about it, even getting the go-ahead.

Andy later clarified to Entertainment Tonight that he hadn't quite agreed to step aside — but would love to get Nicki involved in the reunion, which should land around December.

"I would love to figure out a way to work her into the reunion and I would love to be able to bring her out and see what she has to say and wants to ask the women," he said. "It could be a fun little new segment. The answer is I'm totally receptive to figuring out how to work her into what we're doing."

Meanwhile one thing Sheree would not comment on were the rumors of her own return to the Real Housewives franchise: the in-and-out OG star was a main cast member for seasons 1 through 4, absent for 5-7, a friend on 8, main cast again in 9 and 10, absent again for 11 and 12, and a guest on the most recent season 13 (and according to the unverified RHOA Wikipedia page, she's a main cast member once again for the upcoming season 14).