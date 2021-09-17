Real Housewives of New York Reunion Officially Canceled

Bravo

Bravo called the decision "disappointing" in a statement.

It's official: There will not be a reunion for "The Real Housewives of New York City."

"Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season," Bravo said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"It's disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season," the statement concluded.

The season finale aired back on August 31, with all the women seemingly on good terms. In the weeks since it aired, the women have all expressed interest in still filming the reunion.

"I think that would've been just a missed opportunity to not have a reunion after a season that was met with a lot of opinions and perspectives, right? That's what reunions are for and get everything on the table," Eboni K. Williams told HollywoodLife just this week. "I have feelings and thoughts. I am certain that my cast-mates have feelings and thoughts and I think it's going to be a fantastic reunion."

Sonja Morgan also seemed to think it was still a go when she spoke with Us Magazine last week.