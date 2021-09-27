Search For Next James Bond Will Start In 2022, Daniel Craig Promises It Won't Be This Actor

Everett Collection

"It's not going to be him, over my dead body!"

With Daniel Craig making his swan song as James Bond in the upcoming "No Time to Die," the million dollar question becomes "Who's next?"

Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli warned fans not to hold their breath for that announcement, however, as she joked she's still in "denial" over his exit.

"We want Daniel to have his time of celebration," she added. "Next year we'll start thinking about the future."

While his time as 007 has made Craig a household name, it's a gig he wasn't initially sold on himself. Broccoli reflected on his reluctance and said he knew that taking on the job "would change his life." She added, "which it obviously has."

"He enabled us to explore the emotional life of Bond, to go deeply into the personal, complexity of the character," she continued as she praised his contribution to the role.

Joining Broccoli on the radio show was fellow producer Michael G. Wilson, who mentioned the "big shoes to fill" for whoever will be taking on the role next

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Although the search for the next James Bond has yet to start, the outgoing star knows who he doesn't want to fill his shoes: Hugh Jackman. In an interview with Lorraine Kelly, Craig jokingly dashed any hope Jackman may have when it comes to taking over the role.

When Kelly brought up Jackman's advice for Craig to enjoy the end of his tenure as Bond, he cut her off and added, "It's not going to be him, over my dead body!"