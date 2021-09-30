Zoe Kravitz Says Her Divorce Inspired New Music on Upcoming Album

Getty

Zoe Kravitz gave a rare glimpse into her private life as she opened up about her divorce to ex Karl Glusman and how it shaped her creative process.

During an interview with Another magazine published on Thursday, the 32-year-old "The Batman" star revealed the split from the actor inspired some of the music on her upcoming album.

"I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between," Zoe began. "It's personal. It's about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too."

"It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end," she continued. "It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."

Zoe and Karl first started dating in 2016. After a brief engagement, which she confirmed in October 2018, the pair would go on to wed at the Paris home of her father Lenny Kravitz in June 2019. In December of 2020, Zoe filed for divorce, which was finalized in August.

Recently, Zoe has been linked with actor Channing Tatum, who is reportedly starring in "Pussy Island," which Zoe wrote and will be directing. The two were spotted together two weeks ago getting cozy at the Met Gala after parties.

Zoe also spoke of "Pussy Island" to the outlet, saying she wanted to be "careful" about the information she put out there regarding the film -- which took her four years to write -- as it has "a lot of layers to the story"

"My opinions changed and the world changed, and so the characters and their interactions have had to change," she explained. "It was this living, breathing thing. It's been a crazy journey, writing this movie, and I'm in love with it. I'm so excited to bring it to life."