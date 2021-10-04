Bridgerton Hairstylist Marc Pilcher Dies from COVID-19 Related Complications

"It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do," wrote star Nicola Coughlan.

"Bridgerton's" Emmy-award winning hair and makeup designer Marc Pilcher has died from COVID-19. He was 53.

"It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021," his family said in a statement to Variety.

According to the publication, the UK-based designer was double vaccinated and tested negative for Covid before his two trips across the Atlantic to attend the Emmys last month, where he won his first trophy for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling. His health declined shortly after his return.

"Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan also confirmed the news Monday in a Twitter thread paying tribute to the late stylist.

"So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One," Coughlan wrote. "Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award."

"It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others."

The 34-year-old concluded her statement, "My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda, Lou, Adam, Hollie, Tanya and Claire. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc."

Fellow "Bridgerton" cast member Phoebe Dyenor also paid tribute to Pilcher on her Instagram Story, and wrote that she was "at a loss for words" alongside a photo of Coughlan's tweets.

Lynda J. Pearce, Pilcher’s colleague on the hit show, similarly remembered the stylist whom she called her "darling Marc" on Instagram.

"Rest in peace my dear friend," Pearce stated. "I will love you forever and I will hold you safely in my heart always."