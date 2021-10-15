William Shatner Hits Back Prince William's Criticism of Space Travel: 'He's Missing the Point'

Getty

"He's got the wrong idea here," the actor said of the future king of England.

William Shatner responded to Prince William criticizing space travel.

The "Star Trek" actor, who blasted off to space Wednesday onboard a Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket, said the future monarch is "missing the point" after William said people should be focusing on fixing Earth's problems instead of racing off into orbit.

"He's a lovely, gentle, educated man, but he's got the wrong idea," Shatner told ET on Thursday. "The idea here is not to go, 'Yeah, look at me. I'm in space.'"

"I would tell the prince, and I hope the prince gets the message," he continued. "This is a baby step into the idea of getting industry up there, so that all those polluting industries, especially, for example, the industries that make electricity... off of Earth."

With the the technology available to build power-supplying bases miles above the Earth, all that is needed is the capital to make it a reality, according to the 90-year-old actor. "The prince is missing the point," he added.

Prince William told the BBC on Thursday, "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."

"That really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."

As for the prince's argument of addressing issues on Earth, Shatner completely agreed.

"So fix some of the stuff down here, but we can curl your hair and put lotion on your face at the same time," he added.

Shatner's ride 60 miles above the Earth on Wednesday made him the oldest person ever to travel to space. Calling the experience "indescribable," he told the outlet it made him think of his own mortality.

"It reminded me of the death facing me because of my age -- but also how to protect you in the years to come, and my children, and my children's children," he explained. "That’s what's critical."

Meanwhile, Shatner's "Star Trek" costar George Takei branded Shatner an "unfit guinea pig" after his foray into space.

