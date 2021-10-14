Stacey Dash Reveals Vicodin Addiction: 'My Deepest, Darkest Secret'

Dr. Oz

The actress said her "18 to 20 pills-a-day" habit caused her to "lose everything."

Stacey Dash opened up for the first time about her past substance abuse.

In a sneak peak of Thursday's "Dr. Oz," the "Clueless" vet said she recently celebrated five years of sobriety after battling an addiction to Vicodin pain killers. The sobriety, according to the star, brought her clarity on her past strained relationship with her parents.

"I'm clean five years and in this five years, my greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person -- but I've been able to understand my parents and that they did love me and that they were doing the best they could and that they were just sick, they were addicted."

When asked how "bad" her addiction became, Dash said, "I was taking 18 to 20 pills a day."

"That's expensive," said Dr. Oz, to which Dash replied, "Yeah, I lost everything."

On a Facebook post promoting her appearance on the show, Dash wrote, "I will be sharing my deepest, darkest secret. I thank the Lord for being able to say that I have grown more over the last 5 years than I have in my entire life."

"I am so blessed to be surrounded by people who have loved and supported me through my most challenging time."

In another clip, Dash addresses a few of her past controversial statements. In 2015, she was temporarily suspended from Fox News for disparaging comments about Barack Obama and in 2016, she said transgender people should go to the bathroom "in the bushes" because she doesn't want to put children's safety at risk.

"I'm not homophobic. I'm not racist. I was just angry and it benefited me," she told Dr. Oz.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.