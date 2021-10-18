Gal Gadot 'Shocked' By How Joss Whedon Spoke to Her on Justice League Set

Greg Williams

"I was shaking trees as soon as it happened."

Gal Gadot is opening up about taking a stand against Joss Whedon following controversial comments he allegedly made on the set of "Justice League."

While speaking with Elle for the publication's Women in Hollywood Issue, the actress reflected on the situation, saying she "just did what [she] felt like [she] had to do" at the time.

Earlier this year, a The Hollywood Reporter story claimed that Whedon "threatened" Gadot's career after she voiced concerns over how her character was being portrayed in the revised version of "Justice League." Whedon declined to comment on the report at the time and has, thus far, declined to comment at all on his alleged behavior on set.

During an interview with Israel's N12 News in May, the "Wonder Woman" star appeared to confirm the reports. "He kind of threatened my career," she said, "and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable." Gadot also added that she "handled it on the spot."

Gadot, 36, recalled to Elle how she initially reacted to Whedon's alleged remarks and explained why she spoke out.

"Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened," she shared. "And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it ... Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have ... you're dizzy because you can't believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people."

"I just did what I felt like I had to do," she said. "And it was to tell people that it's not okay."

The "Red Notice" star noted that she believes she "would've done the same thing" even if she was a man, but she's unsure if Whedon would have said to her what he did if she had not been a woman.

"I don't know. We'll never know," she explained. "But my sense of justice is very strong."

"I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me," she added. "But whatever, it's done. Water under the bridge."

Kristen Wiig -- who starred alongside Gadot in "Wonder Woman 1984" -- spoke to Elle about her co-star's ability to not shy away from standing up for herself. "When she needs to wear that hat, she is very clear on what is right," Wiig said. "People who think she's just a pretty face are dead wrong."

Whedon's alleged mistreatment of Gadot came up as part of an investigation promoted by claims Ray Fisher made against the director as well. The actor -- who played Cyborg in "Justice League" -- has been vocal about his allegations against Whedon, accusing the writer-director of misconduct on the film's set, including abusive and racist behavior.