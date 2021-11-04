Jonathan Cheban Hopes Kim and Kanye Get Back Together for This Reason (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

"Kanye is brilliant, I love him. He's a genius."

The Foodgod is sick of repping his Nikes!

Long time friend Jonathan Cheban is praying Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get back together... so he can finally start wearing his Yeezy shoes again.

Cheban thinks Kardashian and West are a match made in heaven and are the perfect celebrity power couple, with maybe the exception of Beyonce and Jay Z.

When asked whether or not there was anyone else more meant for each other than Kim and Kanye he replied, "No there's not. Maybe Jay Z and Beyonce, I don't know."

He wouldn't be drawn on which power couple/former power couple reigned supreme however, as he didn't want the Beyhive coming for him.

While the 47-year-old Foodgod is unsure of the probability of the power couple rekindling their relationship, he's hoping it's "soon because you know what I'm tired of wearing Nikes I'm trying to wear those Yeezys again!"

"I need to get that friends and family [discount] back!" he joked.

Although Cheban is obligated to take Kim's side in the divorce, the TV personality is still very supportive of the rapper and his endeavors, insisting: "Kanye is brilliant, I love him. He's a genius."

According to Cheban, the biggest unresolved issue between the two remains the distance.

"There's just a lot of flying, we're all on planes every week," he said candidly. "That's the problem."

In all seriousness, Cheban does genuinely want the couple reunited. "I wish they would get back together," he said.

While he admitted he doesn't get to see him as much since the split, he insisted he would never cut Kanye off.

"We don't do that — we don't do the cut," he said. "If I see Kanye, I'm going right up to him."

The KKW mogul and the Yeezy founder filed for divorce back in February 2021 after six years of marriage. According to TMZ, the couple is seeking joint custody of their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2. Kardashian also paid West $20 million in cash to buy out the rest of their shared property.

Despite the couple's split, the two have remained supportive of each other's career ventures with Kim making several appearances at Kayne's "Donda" album listening parties and the rapper forwarding business advice for Kim's now billion dollar empire.