Kate Beckinsale Reacts to Memes About Ex Pete Davidson

It looks like the actress agrees that her ex's allure may have to do with his "nice personality."

Kate Beckinsale is sneakily joining in on the online discussion about her ex Pete Davidson.

Recently, the Instagram meme account @talkthirtytome has been reposting tweets about Davidson's love life amid his new possible fling with Kim Kardashian. And Beckinsale -- who dated the "SNL" star back in 2019 -- reacted to the memes with the double click of a button.

The actress, 48, "liked" two of the Instagram account's posts about Davidson, including one that suggested that the comedian has attracted a bevy of gorgeous female celebrities because he has a "nice personality."

"I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality," read one tweet that @talkthirytobeposted posted and Beckinsale "liked."

While it appears she went on to remove the approval on that post, her "like" still appears on another reading, "convinced dating pete davidson is like jury duty for celebs and most ppl will be called to do it at least once."

Beckinsale dated Davidson, who is 20 years her junior, from January to April 2019.

During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God last year, Davidson, 27, spoke about his romance with Beckinsale, calling their romance "f--king legendary."

"All of my uncles freaked out," he joked. "Also f--king hysterical. [She's] like one of the funniest people I've ever met."

When asked why he didn't think their relationship worked out, Davidson said, "it just wasn't the right time."

"I think I was going into another rehab. I must have a pattern, I wasn't right yet and she had a lot of acting and work to do," he continued. "She's a superstar."

Meanwhile, Davidson has recently sparked romance rumors with none other than Kim Kardashian. It all began last Friday when the two joined some pals, including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, on a trip to Knott's Berry Farm. Davidson and Kardashian, 41, were seen holding hands while riding a rollercoaster together. Sources told TMZ that the pair were just friends.

However, Davidson and Kardashian went on to grab dinner two nights in a row earlier this week. On Tuesday, per TMZ, the two met up for a private dinner at Campania restaurant in Staten Island, where Davidson is from. The following night, Davidson and Kardashian went out to dinner with friends at Zero Bond in New York City.

Previously, the two also shared a smooch during an "Aladdin" sketch on Kardashian's episode of "Saturday Night Live" last month, but that only for show (or so it seemed.)

An insider close to Kardashian told E! News that it's "definitely casual" between her and Davidson, saying the reality star "isn't looking to date anyone right now." However, the source said Kardashian "thinks Pete's hilarious" and "totally understands the allure."

"Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him," the source added.