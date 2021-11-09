Crying Bella Hadid Opens Up About Anxiety Struggles: 'Pretty Much My Everyday'

Instagram

"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that."

Bella Hadid just got extremely honest about her mental health.

In an emotional post to Instagram on Tuesday, the young model opened up about her struggles with anxiety and insecurity. She revealed she was inspired to speak out by Willow Smith -- sharing a clip of Smith talking about her own journey of self-worth, before a series of photos showing Hadid crying.

In one photo, she even appears to have an IV in her arm.

"@WillowSmith I love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this," she began, before sharing a quote from Smith.

"That feeling of thinking that you're good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it's taught," said Willow. "All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer."

"And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they're here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way," Smith continued. "We're gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural."

Hadid then confided that she had her own struggles with self image and assured fans and followers that they were not alone. "This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now," she wrote.

"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling , please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides," the 25-year-old continued.

"But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point," Hadid added. "There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it's always been nice to know that even if it's a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment.

"It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself."

"Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here," Hadid concluded her post. "Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you."

This is not the first time Bella has been vocal about her mental health struggles. Back in January 2021 the supermodel returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus to work on her self-love journey.

"I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment, but with time I will express," she said at the time. "The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked, a few great friends, and these books that saw me through. I found myself, my strength and my light again."