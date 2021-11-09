Jamie Lynn Spears Details 'Terrible' Tension With Her Father During Her Teen Pregnancy

Getty

She claims she was barred from revealing her pregnancy to Britney -- and says "Everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action."

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about her own struggles and strains within her relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, in her new memoir "Things I Should Have Said."

In her novel, the Nickelodeon alum gets candid about the "terrible" tension she experienced with her father after she told him and the rest of her family she was pregnant at the age of 16. This was in 2007, the same year her sister Britney Spears -- as Jamie puts it in the book -- was "spiraling into something more concerning."

In an excerpt published by People on Tuesday, Jamie Lynn recalled "a whole lot of fighting going on between everyone involved. The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister's PR difficulties, and everyone around me just wanted to make this 'issue' disappear."

"My family and management pulled me out of school until they could figure out what to do next," she continued. "They took my smartphone away, fearing the news would get out, and insisted that no one share any information with anyone, especially the press. My daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible."

According to Spears, everyone on her team "was certain that termination would be the best course of action," with the second option being to send her to a home for teen mothers to carry her pregnancy to term and later put the baby up for adoption.

"Daddy and I fought, slinging words and tossing insults," the now 30-year-old wrote. "He grabbed me by the shoulders and held on tightly in the hopes of bending me to his will. I got in his face and yelled, 'NO! I won't go.' I couldn't deal with any of them. I ran away from them, panting with rage."

Jamie also revealed that one of her greatest regrets was not being able to tell her sister about her pregnancy at the time, fearing Britney would accidentally leak the news to the press due to her mental state at the time. She alleged that both her family and management team asked her to keep the news from Britney.

"I needed her more than ever and she wasn't able to help me in my most vulnerable time," she stated. "Britney's condition was spiraling into something more concerning. They were concerned that her instability at that time made her untrustworthy."

Jamie added, "I went along with what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn't want to create any more issues. Britney learned of the pregnancy when the article was released. To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers."

Spears also said things with her family got so bad, she had her lawyers draw up and serve her mom with emancipation papers. But with Britney in the news, "Everyone involved with my saga reluctantly agreed that we needed to do what was best to avoid any more negative media attention."

The memoir will be released January 18.