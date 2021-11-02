Britney Spears Reportedly Slams Mother in Deleted Post, Says Conservatorship Was Her Idea

Instagram

"She secretly ruined my life," Spears purportedly wrote of Lynne Spears. "So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f--- yourself!!!!"

Britney Spears has long been promising that she has a lot more to say about her conservatorship and her family's role in her life these past 13 years, and boy did she reportedly unload -- and this time at her mother, Lynne Spears.

In a scathing post that's since been deleted, according to multiple media outlets including Us Weekly, Britney laid into her mother and former business manager, Lou Taylor, alleging that it was Lynne who came up with the idea of her conservatorship in the first place.

"What people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea," Spears reportedly wrote, referring to her father Jamie. The post purportedly came on the same day that Jamie made a legal filing that he wants her conservatorship to end immediately, per TMZ, and that he will continue to cooperate fully with whatever comes next.

Spears' scathing caption came alongside a graphic shot with the phrase, "The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman," according to the multiple outlets and fan accounts that captured it.

Spears reportedly opened her caption with an anecdote about her mother tinged with strong emotion. "The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven't in a very long time!!!!," she purportedly wrote. "My mom gets so CONCERNED and says 'You're acting weird ... what's wrong with you?' I say 'Hi, my name is Britney Spears ... nice to finally meet you !!!'"

She then wrote, per the screen captures, that what used to be a "family business" is no longer, adding, "I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE ... so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!"

Spears then reportedly asked the rhetorical question, "Do I know how mean I sound?" before answering it, "Yes ... I 100 billion percent do." It was at this point, per the shared caption, that Spears dropped the reveal that it was her mother's idea to create her conservatorship, calling her father "not smart enough to ever think of" it.

"I will never get those years back .... she secretly ruined my life ... and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it," she reportedly wrote of Lynne. "So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f--- yourself!!!!"

Taylor is currently CEO of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, but at one time served as Spears' business manager. She is no longer involved with the family professionally at all.

Spears' purported comments come on the same day as her father's court filing went public, though it's not clear if that is what Britney is referring to her in her post when she reportedly wrote about being "BORN today cause I get to smile," or closing with, "tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me."

As reported by TMZ, Jamie's attorney, Alex Weingart, wrote of his client on Tuesday, "Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."