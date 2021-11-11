Did Carrie Underwood Give 'Side-Eye' to Luke Bryan's 'Immunized' Joke at CMA Awards?

Getty/ABC

Bryant seemed to be referencing Aaron Rodgers, whose COVID vaccine stance was recently supported by Underwood's husband Mike Fisher.

Opening the annual gala, Bryan -- who was hosting the event -- seemingly referenced the Aaron Rodgers coronavirus controversy, which involved the quarterback testing positive for Covid-19 after announcing he had been "immunized."

"We're following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe and it’s so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together," Bryan said on the Nashville stage. "Or immunized? Who is it? Just playin'!"

After the singer cracked the joke, the camera immediately panned to Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher, who had recently supported Rodgers' decision to not get the vaccine.

Underwood's reaction to Bryant's joke, which social media deemed a major "side-eye," quickly went viral.

"I stand with @aaronrodgers12," Fisher wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated."

While Underwood never publicly commented on Fisher's support of Rodgers, she did find herself under fire in August for liking a tweet opposing mask mandates for children.

