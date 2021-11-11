Did Carrie Underwood Give 'Side-Eye' to Luke Bryan's 'Immunized' Joke at CMA Awards?

Bryant seemed to be referencing Aaron Rodgers, whose COVID vaccine stance was recently supported by Underwood's husband Mike Fisher.

More than a few viewers of the CMA Awards on Wednesday night believe Carrie Underwood was in no mood for Luke Bryan's attempts at humor.

Opening the annual gala, Bryan -- who was hosting the event -- seemingly referenced the Aaron Rodgers coronavirus controversy, which involved the quarterback testing positive for Covid-19 after announcing he had been "immunized."

"We're following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe and it’s so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together," Bryan said on the Nashville stage. "Or immunized? Who is it? Just playin'!"

After the singer cracked the joke, the camera immediately panned to Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher, who had recently supported Rodgers' decision to not get the vaccine.

Underwood's reaction to Bryant's joke, which social media deemed a major "side-eye," quickly went viral.

"Great @carrieunderwood side eye," wrote one follower, as another asked, "Was it just me or…did you also catch @carrieunderwood's side-eye after @lukebryan said everyone was 'immunized.'"

And one fan posted, "We're only ten minutes into the #CMAawards and my favourite part of the show will be Luke Bryan talking about being immunized and then panning to Carrie Underwood after Mike Fisher’s vaccine comments this week."

"I stand with @aaronrodgers12," Fisher wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated."

While Underwood never publicly commented on Fisher's support of Rodgers, she did find herself under fire in August for liking a tweet opposing mask mandates for children.

Keep reading for more reactions to Underwood's reaction, below.

