Ashlee Simpson, JoJo and Addison Rae Among Top Ten Female Singers of All Time, According to This List

They may be trolling — but many took the bait.

Ashlee Simpson, JoJo and Addison Rae are among the top ten greatest female vocalists of all time ... according to a list published by Barstool Sports.

While the outlet was possibly maybe perhaps trolling, many on Twitter took the bait, and kicked off a ferocious debate on who really belonged there.

The list starts out genuinely enough, though some may argue between the respective placement of Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston at one and two:

Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time pic.twitter.com/tQJOHnhl6I — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 16, 2021 @barstoolsports

But when JoJo, who has yet to top the US Billboard charts and only top 10-ed once with "Too Little Too Late" back in 2006, ranked in number three — above the likes of Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, and Beyonce, suspicions were raised.

Then, in at number 7, landed Ashlee Simpson — ahead of both Tina Turner and Adele at 8 and 9 — while Tiktok star Addison Rae, who has only released one solitary single — somehow rounded out the top ten.

No Celine Dion, no Alicia Keys, no Amy Winehouse, no Ella Fitzgerald, no Diana Ross, no Etta James, no Madonna, no Toni Braxton, no Billie Holiday, no Lauryn Hill, no Janet Jackson, no Patti LaBelle, no Jennifer Hudson, no Christina Aguilera ... and Twitter was incensed, to the point where Ashlee Simpson became a trending topic:

Addison Rae being on this list is completely disrespectful. Ashlee Simpson above ADELE?! Was this a team that came up with this? I need a 1v1 with each of you for this atrocity https://t.co/iz39OqdQxW — Marvin Tyshawn Martinez (@Divin3_Marv) November 17, 2021 @Divin3_Marv

Really? Ashlee Simpson?

Simpson over: Christina Aguilera, Ella Fitzgerald, Celine Deon, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Toni Braxton...Really?



Trash list meant to make people angry. — M D. MRN (@MDMRN) November 17, 2021 @MDMRN

How did Ashlee Simpson make this but not Celine Dion? Selena? Billie Holiday? Etta James? Stevie Nicks? Christina Aguilera would have been better than Ashlee Simpson. — MsGolightly (@TheMsGolightly) November 17, 2021 @TheMsGolightly

Who the hell is Jojo? And Addison Rae...?! This has to be a joke. And didn't Ashlee Simpson get busted lip syncing? Wtf. pic.twitter.com/6oCNeKSoga — JKOCD (@JKOCD) November 17, 2021 @JKOCD

Yeah Etta James not being on this list makes it obsolete, especially with Ashlee Simpson on the list, also I've never her of Addison Rae either so I might have to look her up — Ace Diamond (@Acediamond1980) November 17, 2021 @Acediamond1980

In what God forsaken world does Ashlee Simpson out sing and out perform a peak form Tina Turner???? — FI or Die Trying (@ColinLindo74) November 17, 2021 @ColinLindo74

Ashlee Simpson? And, at all of 21, Addison Rae hasn't been performing long enough--shoot, she's barely been alive long enough--to even yet be considered an *all-time* best, lol... — Joann (@IamJustJoann) November 17, 2021 @IamJustJoann

However, some people smelled a rat:

This has to be someone trolling. I refuse to believe that ANYONE, would put Ashlee Simpson on here with their whole chest. And whoever Addison is?? Troll. — biscuits spindola (@bedabear) November 17, 2021 @bedabear

It's obvious parody. Addison Rae on the list at all, Ashlee Simpson above Adele. — Douglas E Fresh, Esq (@vexedtechie) November 17, 2021 @vexedtechie

My man they have Addison Rae #10 and you're upset at Ashlee Simpson. This was clearly meant to troll. — LordOfDankness (@theegibster) November 17, 2021 @theegibster

There was, however, the occasional tweet showing Ashlee some love!

I still got Ashlee Simpson’s CD in my old middle school CD case, she had some 🔥 shit I would dance to in my room with my boom box blaring 🤣🤪 — Abbbs👑 (@getthoseABs) November 17, 2021 @getthoseABs