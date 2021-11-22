Adele Breaks Down in Tears As Former Teacher Surprises Her Onstage

ITV

Adele received a blast from the past that brought her to tears while recording a televised concert special at the London Palladium earlier this month.

While filming "An Audience with Adele," the artist was asked a very a specific question about her childhood by none other than Dame Emma Thompson.

"My question is," the celebrated actor began, "when you were younger, was there someone who kind of supported you, inspired you, kind of protected from all the trials and tribulations of life and inspired you to sort of go on?"

Adele immediately recalled an English teacher she had at Chestnut Grove, one Ms. McDonald.

"She was so bloody cool. So engaging," the singer said. "She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us." Adele went on to say the grade school teacher was "so relatable and likable that I really looked forward to my English lessons."

Thompson then revealed her true intentions by revealing that Ms. McDonald was in fact in the audience, bringing Adele to tears.

Hitting the stage McDonald embraced the pop star, exclaiming, "I'm so proud of you." Adele, still clearly in shock, said, "I didn't know that you were coming."

"That's okay. It was supposed to be a surprise," her former teacher reassured her. "Thank you for remembering me."

"You really did change my life," the singer told her. "Now, I've got to get my whole face re-done," Adele said as tears streamed down her cheeks.

After the celeb-heavy event Adele wrote on Instagram: "Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️"

The audience was certainly packed with luminaries including Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Emma Watson, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Idris Elba.

Meanwhile, Adele has been promoting her first album in six years, "30," which explores her healing process following her split and divorce from Simon Konecki.

One song on the album, "My Little Love," features voice notes capturing conversations with the singer and her 9-year-old son Angelo. In the heartbreaking audio, Adele discusses her divorce with her son and talks about feeling down since the split.