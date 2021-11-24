Jimmie Allen Calls Out 'Lazy Doctors' After Newborn Daughter 'Stopped Breathing'

Getty

"Your job is to save lives so do it," wrote the county singer, who revealed that his 5-week-old daughter Zara was "rushed" to the hospital.

Jimmie Allen is opening up about his newborn daughter's horrifying health scare.

On Tuesday night, the country singer revealed on social media that his 5-week-old daughter, Zara, was "rushed" to the hospital after she had "stopped breathing." Jimmie, 36, also slammed the "lazy doctors" at another hospital who had sent Zara home despite the fact that she was "having a hard time breathing."

"Attention Doctors, if the parent of your one month old patient tells you the child having a hard time breathing and the only thing your lazy self wants to do is check [her] heart and temperature find another career," he wrote in a post, which he shared on both Twitter and his Instagram Story. "Your job is to save lives so do it."

"Now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital," he added. "Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara's color she can [breathe] again. Gonna be a rough night."

This comes a few days after Jimmie's wife, Alexis Allen, shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday that both of the pair's daughters -- Zara and Naomi, 20 months -- were ill. "Two sick babies. One exhausted mama 🥵" she wrote alongside a video of herself with her young daughters, per PEOPLE.

The next day, Alexis, 25, posted a heartbreaking update on her Story. "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM. Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours," wrote Alexis, who is a registered nurse. "Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she's really okay – 10 min in and outs [sic]. What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening."

Alexis went on to share another post in which she thanked her followers for their support, writing, "Thank you everyone for the kind words and for thinking of us during this time. Hopefully, I'll have more answers today 🖤."

Last month, Jimmie and Alexis welcomed their second child together, with Jimmie announcing the exciting news of Zara's birth on Instagram. "Zara James Allen 💖The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her," Jimmie captioned a sweet photo of himself and Alexis, who was holding newborn Zara, in the hospital. "Alexis you're a champion, I love you and so thankful for you."

The couple got married in late May. Jimmie and Alexis became engaged in July 2019 and welcomed daughter Naomi in March 2020.

In addition to his two children with Alexis, Jimmie is also father to 7-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.